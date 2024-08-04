Former PM HD Deve Gowda Travels In Delhi Metro; Says His Wish Has Been Fulfilled

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief H D Deve Gowda travelled in the Delhi Metro on Sunday. The Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka interacted with officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The veteran leader from Karnataka said his wish to travel by the Delhi Metro was fulfilled. "It was my wish to travel by # Delhi Metro for years now. It was fulfilled today. I had given financial closure to the project in 1996 as PM amidst resistance inside my cabinet and outside. I am glad God gave me the courage to go ahead. It has helped people," he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I boarded the train at the Lok Kalyan Marg Station and went round a good distance. It was a pleasant experience. DMRC Director of Infrastructure Manoj Singhal and other Delhi Metro staff were very kind to me. My sincere thanks to them and my security staff," the former Prime Minister added.

Earlier on Saturday, August 3, the former Prime Minister visited the Prime Minister's Museum in the national capital. In a post on X, the JD (S) chief said, "I visited the PMs Museum in New Delhi, today. It was an overwhelming and humbling experience. I congratulate PM Narendra Modi for conceiving this history project, which recognises the contributions and diverse backgrounds of all our PMs."

"I am grateful to Shri Nripendra Misra, who gave me a warm welcome to the museum. He has with great dedication implemented the vision of the PMO India. I am very thankful to Dr A Surya Prakash for introducing the museum to me with great patience. He also said that he tried to do his best during his tenure as the Prime Minister.

The Delhi Metro has become a lifeline for the residents of Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also travelled in the Delhi Metro. Former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee inaugurated the first corridor of Delhi Metro on December 24, 2002. Vajpayee was the first traveller of the Delhi Metro.