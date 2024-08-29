Former PM Deve Gowda Visits Infrastructure Projects In Kashmir Which He Had Approved

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Thursday visited several infrastructure projects in Kashmir, which were sanctioned during his tenure, including the Srinagar-Baramulla railway line.

Gowda boarded a train at Nowgam, Srinagar, at 11:30 am to travel to Baramulla. "It was during my tenure that I approved the Srinagar-Baramulla railway project," Gowda told reporters in Baramulla. The railway line, he noted, was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 2,400 crores and designated a national project. "I wanted to personally observe the railway track's construction and the passenger facilities provided," Gowda said.

After inspecting the railway line, Gowda, who was seen in a wheelchair, continued his journey by vehicle to Uri, where he reviewed the power projects he had approved while in office.

In a post on X, the former Prime Minister stated, "I enjoyed travelling by local train to Baramulla from Srinagar, today. It was a 1 hour 20 minutes journey. The train passed through apple orchards and paddy fields. From Baramulla to Uri, I travelled by road for another hour. I got a darshan of the beauty of Kashmir valley."

"Today was very special. I visited the Uri hydroelectric project in Kashmir after 27 years. I had revived what was abandoned in 1996 and had dedicated it to the nation in 1997 as Prime Minister. Today it is a profit-making enterprise and feeds power to neighbouring states as well," Deve Gowda said in another post on X.