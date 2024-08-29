ETV Bharat / bharat

Former PM Deve Gowda Visits Infrastructure Projects In Kashmir Which He Had Approved

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda visited infrastructure projects in Kashmir, which he had approved during his tenure. The JDS chief visited the Uri hydroelectric plant and also travelled to Baramulla from Srinagar.

File photo of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Thursday visited several infrastructure projects in Kashmir, which were sanctioned during his tenure, including the Srinagar-Baramulla railway line.

Gowda boarded a train at Nowgam, Srinagar, at 11:30 am to travel to Baramulla. "It was during my tenure that I approved the Srinagar-Baramulla railway project," Gowda told reporters in Baramulla. The railway line, he noted, was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 2,400 crores and designated a national project. "I wanted to personally observe the railway track's construction and the passenger facilities provided," Gowda said.

After inspecting the railway line, Gowda, who was seen in a wheelchair, continued his journey by vehicle to Uri, where he reviewed the power projects he had approved while in office.

In a post on X, the former Prime Minister stated, "I enjoyed travelling by local train to Baramulla from Srinagar, today. It was a 1 hour 20 minutes journey. The train passed through apple orchards and paddy fields. From Baramulla to Uri, I travelled by road for another hour. I got a darshan of the beauty of Kashmir valley."

"Today was very special. I visited the Uri hydroelectric project in Kashmir after 27 years. I had revived what was abandoned in 1996 and had dedicated it to the nation in 1997 as Prime Minister. Today it is a profit-making enterprise and feeds power to neighbouring states as well," Deve Gowda said in another post on X.

TAGGED:

