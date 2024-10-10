J&K: Former PM Deve Gowda In Srinagar Again As NC-Congress Eye Govt Formation

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday evening for a two-day visit, marking his second trip to Kashmir in the past 40 days. His arrival comes as government formation looms in Jammu and Kashmir, following the National Conference's (NC) resounding victory in the recent Assembly elections.

Upon landing at Srinagar Airport, Deve Gowda was welcomed by former Chief Minister and NC President Farooq Abdullah. According to a senior official, the former Prime Minister's primary reason for visiting was to personally congratulate Dr Farooq on the NC's electoral success. The NC won 42 of the 90 Assembly seats, solidifying its position as the largest party.

The two leaders later met at the Taj Vivanta hotel, where Deve Gowda is staying. Their meeting extended late into the evening, although details of their discussions were not disclosed. While it is confirmed that Deve Gowda's visit was to congratulate Dr Farooq, the remainder of his itinerary remains unclear. Officials suggest the former Prime Minister might meet other political figures during his stay.

This visit holds significance beyond congratulatory pleasantries. Deve Gowda's earlier trip to Jammu and Kashmir focused on inspecting the Srinagar-Baramulla railway line and reviewing key infrastructure projects initiated during his tenure as Prime Minister. His repeated visits to the region have sparked speculation that he is closely monitoring political developments in the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, the NC's legislature party meet is underway to elect its leader in the newly formed Assembly. Dr Farooq confirmed that his son, Omar Abdullah, will be the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. With 42 seats and support from alliance partners—Congress holding six seats and CPIM with one—the coalition has already secured a majority in the 90-member Assembly.