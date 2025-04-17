India Did Not Come After Country's Independence In 1947, But Has Been There For Thousands Of Years, Says Arif Mohammad Khan

Jaipur: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday said India did not come after the country's independence in 1947, but has been there for thousands of years. Khan said, "Before Mahatma Buddha, there was the Vaishali Republic in Bihar, which was a democratic state."

Addressing an event organised on the occasion of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar's 98th birth anniversary at the Constitution Club, Khan said that at that time, there were many other states where the public used to elect the king through voting rights.

Khan further said that India was politically divided into pieces, and there was a monarchy everywhere. "Despite this, there is an old tradition of dissent in our culture," he said.

Khan, referring to Ramayana, said that according to the promise given by King Dasharath to his younger queen Kaikeyi before the coronation of Lord Rama, Rama had to go to exile and Bharat got the kingdom, but Bharat did not obey the orders of his father Dasharath and did not follow the wishes of his mother. "He openly expressed disagreement. Bharat went to exile and tried to bring his brother, but when his brother did not come, he brought his sandals," the Bihar Governor recalled.

The Bihar Governor also said that disagreement should also be within the limits of civilisation. "When some people sit together and discuss, some people do not agree with each other's opinions, but later a correct conclusion comes out," he quipped.

Khan said about his relationship with former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar that he had a strong disagreement with him. "I used to believe that Chandrashekhar encourages people who do divisive politics, but the reality was that he had a big heart. It was unbelievable that he would encourage any activity that would weaken the nation.” He said that Chandrashekhar has been a source of inspiration for the youth.

"He had been fighting for the weak and the youth all his life," the Bihar Governor concluded.

Read More