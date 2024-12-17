Former MP and Prominent Leader of Ladakh Ghulam Hassan Khan Passes Away

Leh, Ladakh: Former two-time Member of Parliament, a retired Retired DIG from Jammu and Kashmir Police and a prominent leader of Ladakh, Haji Ghulam Hassan Khan, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 88. He was elected as a Member of Parliament from Ladakh to the 13th Lok Sabha in 1999 and the 15th Lok Sabha in 2009.

He was born on December 11, 1936, in Simloo village of Kargil district. His demise has left the entire region in mourning, with leaders, scholars, and citizens paying heartfelt tributes to his legacy and immense contributions.

CEC, LAHDC Leh, Adv Tashi Gyalson, shared his message, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Haji Ghulam Hassan Khan. His immense contributions to the region and his service to the people will always be remembered.”



Similarly, CEC Kargil, Mohd Jaffer Akhoon remarked, “His demise is not a loss to his family alone but to the entire Kargil and Ladakh. On behalf of the Hill Council, I extend my condolences to his family. He was one of the senior-most leaders of the National Conference and a guiding figure for the region.”

Extending his heartfelt condolences, MP Haji Haneefa Jan wrote on his social media handle, “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of a dedicated politician and true statesman. A retired DIG, two-time Member of Parliament, and a senior leader of the National Conference, he devoted his life to the welfare of Ladakh and its people.”

Qamar Ali Akhoon, additional secretary of the J&K National Conference, expressed deep sorrow on his demise, “I am deeply grieved by the demise of Haji Ghulam Hassan Khan, my colleague in the J&K National Conference and a stalwart leader of Ladakh. Having served two terms as Member of Parliament from Ladakh, his absence creates a void in the political and social spheres that is impossible to fill.”

Haji Anayat Ali, former chairman of the J&K Legislative Council and former president of the Youth Wing ISK,said, "Haji Ghulam Hassan Khan’s immense dedication to the people of Ladakh, particularly Kargil, as a public representative and a leader of integrity, will always be remembered. His demise is an irreparable loss for the community and the region.He was a visionary leader, a founding member of the Jamiat Ul Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil (JUIAK), and a dedicated social worker who played a pivotal role in shaping the leadership of Kargil.”

Former MP Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal also expressed his condolences, stating, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Haji Ghulam Hassan Khan, former MP from Ladakh. A dedicated public servant, his contributions to Ladakh’s progress will always be remembered.”

Additionally, Rigzin Namgaul, president, District Congress Committee Leh, in his message wrote, “ On behalf of the District Congress Committee Leh, we express our deepest sorrow and condolences on the sad demise of our esteemed leader, Haji Ghulam Hassan Khan, the former Member of Parliament of Ladakh. His passing leaves a void in our hearts and in the political landscape of Ladakh.”