Former MLA and Actor Sarath Kumar Merges His Party with BJP

Former MLA and actor Sarath Kumar merged his All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi with the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai welcomed the decision taken by Sarath Kumar.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Actor R Sarath Kumar-led All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) has merged with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"This is for the people. This is for the nation. We need to work only with the interests of the nation and we are extremely happy and proud of this decision," AISMK founder R Sarath Kumar said on Tuesday.

Earlier in March, AISMK completed alliance talks with the BJP and decided to jointly work with the saffron party in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

R Sarath Kumar, who is a former MLA, said two rounds of talks have been held with the BJP. BJP delegation of Union Minister L Murugan, National Secretary H Raja and the party’s Tamil Nadu in-charge, Arvind Menon met Sarath Kumar last week.

BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai said, "The BJP family is growing. I am a fan of Sarath Kumar. He is not only an actor but also a human being. AISMK has a uniqueness. The BJP welcomes AISMK with open arms."

Sarath Kumar said, "I felt that the path to serve the people was being blocked. I took this decision with the thought of working together with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi."

"This is not the end of the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi Party. It is a decision for the people. It is the beginning of an upheaval. Prime Minister Modi is the leader to form a government like the patriarchs. To ensure a prosperous India, a good regime again and uphold unity and to elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third time, I have decided to jointly work with the BJP," added 69-year-old New Delhi born Sarath Kumar.

