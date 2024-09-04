ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Militants Campaigning For NC, PDP In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections: Ram Madhav

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

With former separatist leaders and their kin are joining mainstream parties to contest the upcoming Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP's election in-charge for the UT, Ram Madhav claimed that former militants were campaigning for NC and PDP for the polls claiming that the people will "vote for the BJP with full majority". Reports ETV Bharat's Mir Farhat.

BJP Leader Ram Madhav speaking to reporters in Srinagar on Wednesday Sept 4, 2024
BJP Leader Ram Madhav speaking to reporters in Srinagar on Wednesday Sept 4, 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Taking a dig at National Conference and People's Democratic Party, BJP leader Ram Madhav has claimed that former militants were campaigning for the two parties in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections saying “people will reject their dynasty and vote for BJP with full majority”.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Madhav, who accompanied BJP candidate for Lal Chowk constituency, Aijaz Hussain during the nomination filing, said that he has “information that NC and PDP are taking the support of militants while former militants are campaigning for them”.

Madhav's statement comes at a time when former separatist leaders and their kin are joining mainstream parties to contest elections, and also amid claims of the BJP led government that militants and militancy is on its last breath in the valley.

"People will vote for BJP and give the party a full majority to form the government on its own. I hope the people of Jammu and Kashmir will reject the parties that have brought terrorism and destruction to the former state," Madhav said.

Madhav was recently nominated as election in-charge for the Jammu and Kashmir by the BJP. He was the main point man between PDP and BJP on 2014 when the two parties formed the coalition government which lasted for 3 years only and ended in 2018.

Madhav welcomed the participation of banned religio-political organization Jamaat-e-Islami which has fielded its former members and are supporting independents in the elections.

"It is a welcome development that those people who stayed away from elections. They have welcomes the fair and transparent elections and are now participating in it. It is because of the Narendra Modi leadership that fair elections are taking place in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

TAGGED:

