Former Militants Campaigning For NC, PDP In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections: Ram Madhav

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Taking a dig at National Conference and People's Democratic Party, BJP leader Ram Madhav has claimed that former militants were campaigning for the two parties in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections saying “people will reject their dynasty and vote for BJP with full majority”.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Madhav, who accompanied BJP candidate for Lal Chowk constituency, Aijaz Hussain during the nomination filing, said that he has “information that NC and PDP are taking the support of militants while former militants are campaigning for them”.

Madhav's statement comes at a time when former separatist leaders and their kin are joining mainstream parties to contest elections, and also amid claims of the BJP led government that militants and militancy is on its last breath in the valley.

"People will vote for BJP and give the party a full majority to form the government on its own. I hope the people of Jammu and Kashmir will reject the parties that have brought terrorism and destruction to the former state," Madhav said.