Former Legislator Fires Several Rounds Inside Khanpur MLA's Office

Roorkee: A viral video of former MLA Pranav Singh Champion beating up Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar Singh at the latter's office and even firing shots has grabbed the eyeballs of netizens. Police have reached the MLA office to investigate the incident.

It is learnt that the incident is the outcome of the long-time enmity between the duo as they were often seen hurling sarcasm at each other. Umesh wanted to challenge Pranav at the latter's residence in Landhora and his camp office in Roorkee. But he couldn't find anyone there.

The former MLA flanked by his supporters entered the office of Umesh, located by Roorkee Ganganahar and started abusing the latter. When some office-bearers tried to stop Pranav and his accomplices, they hit back leading to a ruckus.

Amid the scuffle, it is alleged that Pranav fired several rounds inside the office and fled the spot. Hearing about the matter, Umesh rushed to the spot. It is said that Umesh was gearing up for rebuttals and on his way to Pranav's office when a police force led by Rural SP Shekhar Suyal reached the spot. Umesh warned the police to take revenge himself if they failed to arrest Pranav.

The incident has sparked tension in the area. "The police have received the complaint and a case is being registered on its basis. Along with the investigation of the case, arrests will be made," Suyal said.