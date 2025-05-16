ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Kerala Minister G Sudhakaran Booked After His Postal Ballot Tampering Remark

Alappuzha: The Kerala Police on Friday registered a case against the senior leader of the ruling Communist Party of India (CPIM) and former minister G Sudhakaran for his controversial statement, admitting to postal ballot tampering during the 1989 parliamentary elections.

The case was filed under four sections: sections 128, 135, 135A, and 136 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. These are offences punishable by imprisonment for one to three years.

The Election Commission initiated action after a video of Sudhakaran's statement, made during a public function, surfaced online and sparked political controversy. During his address at the Kerala NGO Union state conference in Alappuzha, Sudhakaran claimed that postal ballots were “tampered with” by being brought to the CPI(M) district committee office during the 1989 elections. At the time, Sudhakaran served as the secretary of the party’s election committee.

Following backlash and the Election Commission’s decision to pursue legal proceedings, Sudhakaran retracted his statement. In his clarification to the Ambalappuzha Tehsildar, he stated that his comments were general and not based on any actual incident.

“I mixed things up a bit in my speech,” he said, adding that he had not participated in any tampering or illegal activity related to postal votes.