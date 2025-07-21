Former Kerala CM Achuthanandan Passes Away At 101

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Chief Minister and a veteran Communist leader, VS Achuthanandan, passed away at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He was 101 years old.

He is survived by his wife, K Vasumathi and son, V A Arun Kumar.

The veteran leader was hospitalised after suffering a massive heart attack in June and was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). For the past few years, his health condition had been monitored by a team of specialists at home as he was suffering from a host of age-related ailments.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) split in 1964 to form the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Achuthanandan was the only surviving leader among the 32 leaders who formed the CPM after leaving the CPI National Council at that time.

He was one of the towering politicians of Kerala and had become a member of the Communist Party even before he had turned 18. He became the Chief Minister in 2006 and had served as the Leader of the Opposition in Assembly for over a decade.

After assuming the Chief Minister's office, he made a bold declaration: “My government is committed to reclaiming and protecting encroached government land.” This wasn’t a slogan but a mission.

After Pinarayi Vijayan (1998-2015) and E K Nayanar (1991-1996 and 1972-1980), this CPM leader was the state secretary in Kerala for the third longest time period of 11 years from 1980 to 1991.