Former Karnataka CM, Ex MEA SM Krishna Passes Away

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna passed away at his residence early Tuesday morning, according to his family. A source close to the family indicated that the 92-year-old veteran politician had been ill for some time.

"S M Krishna is no more. He breathed his last at 2:45 am at his residence. Mortal remains are likely to be taken to Maddur today," the source said. Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna is survived by his wife Prema and two daughters Shambhavi and Malavika.

Krishna served as Karnataka Chief Minister from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004. He also served as External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012 and was later Maharashtra Governor. Krishna also served as the External Affairs Minister and the Governor of Maharashtra.

Born in Somanahalli in Karnataka's Mandya district on May 1, 1932, Krishna, a law graduate, studied in the US graduating from the Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, and The George Washington University Law School in Washington DC, where he was a Fulbright Scholar. He started his career in electoral politics in 1962 by winning the Maddur assembly seat as an independent.

He was initially associated with the Praja Socialist Party before joining the Indian National Congress. In March 2017, he switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), bringing an end to his nearly 50-year association with Congress. He announced his resignation from Congress in January 2017, stating that the party was in a "state of confusion" regarding the need for mass leaders.

Krishna served as the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from December 1989 to January 1993. He was also a member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha several times between 1971 and 2014. Krishna was a member of both the Karnataka Assembly and Council and also served as Deputy Chief Minister (1993 to 1994).

He was Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president ahead of the 1999 assembly polls in which the party won and he became the chief minister.

Krishna is credited by many for putting Bengaluru on the global map as a fillip given to the IT sector during his tenure resulting in the city growing as India's Silicon Valley'. In January of last year, Krishna announced his retirement from active politics, citing his age as the reason.. (With agency inputs)