Former Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa Gets Relief As Karnataka HC Stays POCSO Case Proceedings

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa received relief in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case as the Karnataka High Court exempted him from personal appearance in court.

The case registered against Yediyurappa for alleged sexual misconduct involving a minor was being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The High Court has stayed the cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the CID, effectively halting further legal proceedings for now.

A bench led by Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur passed the order while hearing separate petitions filed by BS Yediyurappa, YM Arun, Rudresh Maralusiddiah and G Mariswamy. The petitioners sought to cancel the cognizance taken by the special court and the summons issued against them.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court ruled that the POCSO case against Yediyurappa and others, pending in the special trial court, would be put on hold. Additionally, all petitioners were granted exemption from personal appearance until further proceedings.

During the hearing, the defence argued that the complaint was filed 12 days after an alleged incident involving the minor victim. The defence also contended that the statements of the victim and complainant were inconsistent.