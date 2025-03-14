Former Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa Gets Relief As Karnataka HC Stays POCSO Case Proceedings

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa received relief in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case as the Karnataka High Court exempted him from personal appearance in court.
The case registered against Yediyurappa for alleged sexual misconduct involving a minor was being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The High Court has stayed the cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the CID, effectively halting further legal proceedings for now.
A bench led by Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur passed the order while hearing separate petitions filed by BS Yediyurappa, YM Arun, Rudresh Maralusiddiah and G Mariswamy. The petitioners sought to cancel the cognizance taken by the special court and the summons issued against them.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the court ruled that the POCSO case against Yediyurappa and others, pending in the special trial court, would be put on hold. Additionally, all petitioners were granted exemption from personal appearance until further proceedings.
During the hearing, the defence argued that the complaint was filed 12 days after an alleged incident involving the minor victim. The defence also contended that the statements of the victim and complainant were inconsistent.
Furthermore, a previous bench had already stayed the trial court’s proceedings. The defence pointed out that there were procedural lapses in the cognizance process and that the special court had issued a summons for Yediyurappa to appear the next day, making a stay necessary until the petition was resolved.
Representing the state government, Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty argued that no permanent stay had been granted in the earlier hearings; only an interim relief had been provided. He emphasised that this was not a case where an interim stay should be issued, as the prosecution had sufficient evidence to proceed. He also pointed out that another bench had recently allowed the trial court to take cognizance of the charges again, without interfering with the FIR and the chargesheet.
With this latest High Court ruling, the legal proceedings against Yediyurappa remain stalled for now, giving the former chief minister temporary relief from court appearances.
