Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren To Join BJP On August 30 in Ranchi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 27, 2024, 6:21 AM IST

Veteran JMM leader and former Jharkhand CM, Champai Soren is set to join the BJP this Friday, BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced in a post on X late Monday evening. Soren was in the national capital where he met Union Home Minister at the latter's residence.

Champai Soren (second from left) at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday.
Champai Soren (second from left) at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday. (X@himantabiswa)

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren will join the Bharatiya Janata Party on August 30 in Ranchi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said late Monday.

"Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, Champai Soren met Union Home Minister Amit Shah a short while ago. He will officially join the BJP on 30th August in Ranchi," the Assam CM posted on X.

Champai Soren and Sarma were seen leaving Home Minister Amit Shah's residence after the meeting. Earlier, Soren hinted at forming a new party, after he took to social media to voice his grievances, stating that he had been "insulted" during his tenure as Chief Minister and that all options remained open ahead of the forthcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections to be held later this year.

He also listed out, in a post on X, various instances when he was not allowed to call a meeting of the legislative party and was asked to resign suddenly, which prompted him "to look for an alternative path."

"I have been trying to get the rights of the tribals, natives, poor, labourers, students and people of backward classes of the state. Whether I held any post or not, I was always available to the public, raising the issues of those people who had dreamt of a better future with the state of Jharkhand," he said.

As the political climate in Jharkhand intensified, all eyes were on Champai Soren and his next move, with significant implications for the upcoming state elections.

