Former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik's Last Rites To Be Held Today

New Delhi: The last rites of the former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik will be held at Lodhi Road Swarg Ashram in New Delhi at 3 pm on Wednesday.

According to Kanwar Singh Rana, Malik's Personal Secretary, the former Governor's remains will be available for viewing at his residence in Som Vihar, RK Puram, from 9 am to 2 pm today.

Satyapal Maik breathed his last on Tuesday at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in New Delhi. Muzaffarnagar MP Harendra Malik, who reached RML Hospital, said that some family members are expected to reach this morning. The final rites will be held after that.

In his long political career, Malik also served as the Governor of Bihar, the Governor of Goa and the Governor of Meghalaya. He also served as the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism from April 2, 1990, to November 10, 1990.

He served as the Governor of Bihar from October 4, 2017, to August 22, 2018. He served as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 23, 2018, to November 2, 2019. He was the Governor of Goa from November 3, 2019, to August 18, 2020. He served as the Governor of Meghalaya from August 19, 2020, to October 3, 2022.

In the 1960s, Malik entered politics after he was inspired by the socialist ideology of Ram Manohar Lohia. From 1966 to 1967, he served as the President of Meerut College Students' Union. In 1968-69, he was elected as the President of the Students' Union of the then Meerut University, now Choudhary Charan Singh University.

In 1974, he was elected as a Member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, contesting on the ticket of Bhartiya Kranti Dal from Baghpat Assembly Constituency and appointed as the Party’s Chief Whip in the Assembly. In 1975, he was named as the All-India General Secretary of the newly formed 'Lok Dal.

In 1980, he was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member from the 'Lok Dal'. In 1984, Malik joined the Indian National Congress (INC). In 1986, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from the Congress and was appointed as the General Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee.

In 1987, he resigned from the Rajya Sabha as well as the membership of Congress and formed a political party, 'Jan Morcha', which was merged with the Janata Dal in 1988. Later, along with Vishwanath Pratap Singh, he addressed many public meetings all over the country and joined the Jan-Jagran. From 1987 to 91, he served as the Secretary and Spokesperson of 'Janata Dal'.

In 1989, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Aligarh on a Janata Dal ticket. In 2004, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contested from the Baghpat Lok Sabha seat. In 2005-06, he was named as the Vice President of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit. In 2009, he was appointed as All-India Incharge, Kisan Morcha of the BJP.

In 2012, Malik was appointed as the National Vice President of the BJP. In 2014, he imparted important services as the Chairman of the Sub-Committee of the 'Manifesto' on agricultural issues before the 2014 Lok Sabha election. He was also reappointed as the BJP's National Vice President.