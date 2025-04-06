ETV Bharat / bharat

Former ISRO Staff Held During Anti-Beggar Operation In Shirdi

Police said K S Narayanan worked with ISRO from 1988 to 2008, and his belongings were stolen in Nashik, forcing him to survive on alms.

K S Narayanan after his arrest.
K S Narayanan after his arrest. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 6, 2025 at 3:32 PM IST

Updated : April 6, 2025 at 4:22 PM IST

2 Min Read

Shirdi: Out of over fifty beggars caught during the 'Beggars Arrest Operation' under Section 5 (5) of the Mumbai Begging Prohibition Act, 1959 near the Sai Baba's temple in Shirdi under the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, a beggar was found seeking alms in English, which bemused the Shirdi Police. Later, it was found that the person is a former officer of ISRO, which further surprised the police.

The person, K S Narayanan, told police that he served with the ISRO from 1988 to 2008 when he took voluntary retirement. After this, his brother cheated him of Rs 12 lakh. His elder studies in the United Kingdom.

"I went to Nashik eight days ago. At that time, my bag, money and identity card were stolen. I came to Shirdi for four to five days. Since I had no money, I was making a living by begging from the devotees. Today, the police arrested me in a beggar-catching operation," Narayanan said.

"I am an MCom and was working with ISRO. Now I am retired. My son is studying in the UK. I came to Shirdi to have a darshan of Sai Baba when my bag was stolen in Nashik. It had an Aadhaar card, an identity card and some money. Hence, I was left with no choice but to survive on alms. This evening, I was travelling to Secunderabad. I worked on the PSLV, GSAV and Chandrayaan missions of ISRO. A Rajarajan from Sriharikota is my friend," he added.

After his identity was revealed, he was kept separate from other beggars. His account with the State Bank of India and other details were verified by the Shirdi police.

Although the police could not contact ISRO to verify his details, the information about his SBI account and contacts with others was found to be credible by the police. He was released after recording the statement.

Also Read:

  1. 'I Can See The World Again': Maharashtra Woman Regains Vision After First Successful Eye Transplant At Saibaba Sansthan Hospital In Shirdi
  2. Maharashtra: SSST Facilitates Rs 5 Lakh Accidental Insurance For Sai Baba Devotees

Shirdi: Out of over fifty beggars caught during the 'Beggars Arrest Operation' under Section 5 (5) of the Mumbai Begging Prohibition Act, 1959 near the Sai Baba's temple in Shirdi under the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, a beggar was found seeking alms in English, which bemused the Shirdi Police. Later, it was found that the person is a former officer of ISRO, which further surprised the police.

The person, K S Narayanan, told police that he served with the ISRO from 1988 to 2008 when he took voluntary retirement. After this, his brother cheated him of Rs 12 lakh. His elder studies in the United Kingdom.

"I went to Nashik eight days ago. At that time, my bag, money and identity card were stolen. I came to Shirdi for four to five days. Since I had no money, I was making a living by begging from the devotees. Today, the police arrested me in a beggar-catching operation," Narayanan said.

"I am an MCom and was working with ISRO. Now I am retired. My son is studying in the UK. I came to Shirdi to have a darshan of Sai Baba when my bag was stolen in Nashik. It had an Aadhaar card, an identity card and some money. Hence, I was left with no choice but to survive on alms. This evening, I was travelling to Secunderabad. I worked on the PSLV, GSAV and Chandrayaan missions of ISRO. A Rajarajan from Sriharikota is my friend," he added.

After his identity was revealed, he was kept separate from other beggars. His account with the State Bank of India and other details were verified by the Shirdi police.

Although the police could not contact ISRO to verify his details, the information about his SBI account and contacts with others was found to be credible by the police. He was released after recording the statement.

Also Read:

  1. 'I Can See The World Again': Maharashtra Woman Regains Vision After First Successful Eye Transplant At Saibaba Sansthan Hospital In Shirdi
  2. Maharashtra: SSST Facilitates Rs 5 Lakh Accidental Insurance For Sai Baba Devotees
Last Updated : April 6, 2025 at 4:22 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHIRDI SAI TEMPLESHIRDI POLICEMUMBAI BEGGING PROHIBITION ACTISROISRO EX STAFF FOUND BEGGING

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.