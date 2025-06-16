Former ISRO Scientist Nellai Su. Muthu Passes Away In Thiruvananthapuram At 74

Tirunelveli: Nellai Su.Muthu, a former scientist of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), passed away in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Monday due to ill health. He was 74.
Muthu was born on May 10, 1951, to M Subramania Pillai and M Sornathammal in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. He worked as a senior scientist at the ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. He is also the recipient of the Kavimamani Award presented by the World Tamil Poets Association of Malaysia.
He has authored more than 70 books on topics varying from science, children’s literature, poetry, history, translation, to criticism. His literary corpus on science runs into over 100 books.
His book 'Sevvayil ulvetkkaiyum nal vaaippum' (Exploration and Fortune in Mars), published in 2004, is about Greek myths and modern scientific possibilities about Mars. Four of his books were honoured with the Tamil Development Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu's Best Book Award and the Best Author Award.
In addition, his book 'Vinveli 2057' (SKY 2057) won the best book award in the Mathematics, Astronomy, Physics and Chemistry categories for the year 2000. Another book, 'Arivuttum Vigyaana Vilaiyaatu' (Science Tricks That Provide Knowledge), clinched the best book award in the Children's Literature category for the year 2004.
The book, 'Einsteinum Andaveliyum' (Einstein and Space), won the best book award in the Biography and Personal History categories for the year 2005. Notably, he worked with the late former President APJ Abdul Kalam and was also a columnist for the popular Tamil daily, Dinamani.
Muthu settled in Thiruvananthapuram after his superannuation from ISRO. It is said that he lived in his daughter's house in Madurai for a few years. His body will be brought to Madurai for the last rites.
