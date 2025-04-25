Former ISRO Chairman And Renowned Space Scientist Dr K Kasturirangan Passes Away

ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru: Former ISRO Chairman and renowned space scientist Dr. K Kasturirangan passed away today at his residence in Bengaluru., sources said.

He had been suffering from a prolonged illness. The funeral will be held on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Kasturirangan's demise. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. K. Kasturirangan, a towering figure in India’s scientific and educational journey. His visionary leadership and selfless contribution to the nation will always be remembered. He served ISRO with great diligence, steering India’s space programme to new heights, for which we also received global recognition. His leadership also witnessed ambitious satellite launches and focussed on innovation."

"India will always be grateful to Dr. Kasturirangan for his efforts during the drafting of the National Education Policy (NEP) and in ensuring that learning in India became more holistic and forward-looking. He was also an outstanding mentor to many young scientists and researchers. My thoughts are with his family, students, scientists and countless admirers. Om Shanti."

Dr. K. Kasturirangan was the ISRO Chairman from 1994-2003 - for nine long years. He has been conferred Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. He has published more than 200 papers, both in international and national journals in the areas of astronomy, space science, space applications and has edited six books.

