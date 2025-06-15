Former Indian Envoy Says Israel-Iran Conflict Won't Escalate To World War III

Ernakulam: Despite seeing the Israel-Iran conflict with concern, former ambassador TP Srinivasan believes it will not escalate to World War III.

"This war is not unexpected. Because when the new nuclear disarmament talks began, US President Donald Trump had warned that if a decision is not reached, he would go to war. This is an old war strategy. Surprisingly, Iran is ready to cooperate with Trump's nuclear disarmament agreement. At that time, Iran should have rejected the US demand," the diplomatic expert told ETV Bharat.

He said the new agreement will never allow Iran to become a nuclear power. "When I was in Vienna, the US and five European countries were working to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power. That is what became the agreement during Barack Obama's time. The condition was that it would not make nuclear weapons for fifteen years. Iran agreed to that agreement as it was staring at an economic crisis," he added.

War is not a Solution

Srinivasan said no one will benefit from fighting. "Iran is not going to give up its nuclear programs. We are in a complicated situation. The problem cannot be solved by dropping bombs. There is no way to go to a full-scale war after the attack," he said.

"I worked for five years as India's representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The IAEA's governing body itself had reported that Iran's nuclear activities were not entirely peaceful. Iran, which is in an economic crisis, was ready to negotiate a nuclear disarmament agreement to get sanctions lifted," he added.

Arab Countries' Stance

Srinivasan believes the Arab countries are not interested in Iran becoming a nuclear power, as, driven by the Sunni ideology of Islam, the Gulf countries will not accept Iran, which follows the Shia ideology, becoming a nuclear power. "Sunni countries do not even consider Iran a Muslim country. The Shia-Sunni rivalry is at play behind this," he added.

An All-Out War Unlikely

The former diplomat believes Iran will not be ready to attack American military bases. "The Israel-Iran conflict will not escalate into World War III. Neither China nor Russia is likely to join Iran. Although Iran maintains close ties with Russia, they are not interested in it becoming a nuclear power. The tension is likely to continue. When India represented Iran at the IAEA, it strongly opposed its nuclear activities. Iran is a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and I do not believe that Israel's internal problems are the cause of the current tensions," he said.