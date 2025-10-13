Former IAS Officer Kannan Gopinathan Joins Congress
The ex-bureaucrat has been vocal in his opinion against making Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Kannan Gopinathan, a former IAS officer, who had raised his voice against making Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory, formally joined the Congress here on Monday.
Gopinathan joined the Congress at the party headquarters, in the presence of Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and party's chairman of Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera.
Welcoming him into the party, Venugopal said, "We warmly welcome Kannan Gopinathan, former IAS officer and a fearless voice of democracy, to the Congress family. He has served as a principled administrator, an active citizen, and a committed democrat, and his joining will certainly give a boost to our movement that stands to protect the Constitution, freedom, and inclusive social fabric of India."
The senior Congress leader asserted that Gopinathan's joining the Congress is a clear message that it's the only party fighting for justice with a clear ideology.
Attacking the ruling BJP, Venugopal said, "He resigned in 2019, but his resignation has still not been accepted. Bureaucrats who fight for justice and the marginalised are being penalised by the government and this phenomenon is evident in both Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. Even the Chief Justice of India is not immune to such attacks. It's the right time to fight against this divisive agenda. "
Echoing similar sentiments, Khera said, "Kannan Gopinathan was an IAS officer of the 2012 batch. He spoke out at a time when speaking out was almost impossible in the country. He raised his voice against making Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory. He was also vocal on the issue of CAA. He sent the message that people's right to freedom of speech cannot be taken away."
He added, "We are happy that Gopinathan chose the Congress. Our doors are open to every voice that speaks for freedom and justice," he said.
The former IAS officer while attacking the ruling dispensation said, "I resigned from my job in 2019, knowing then that the direction the government was taking the country was wrong. I also knew I had to fight against this wrong.'
He added, "After making this decision, I traveled to 80-90 districts across the country, talking to people and meeting with numerous leaders. I realized that only the Congress could lead this country in the right direction."
