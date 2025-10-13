ETV Bharat / bharat

Former IAS Officer Kannan Gopinathan Joins Congress

New Delhi: Kannan Gopinathan, a former IAS officer, who had raised his voice against making Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory, formally joined the Congress here on Monday.

Gopinathan joined the Congress at the party headquarters, in the presence of Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and party's chairman of Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera.

Welcoming him into the party, Venugopal said, "We warmly welcome Kannan Gopinathan, former IAS officer and a fearless voice of democracy, to the Congress family. He has served as a principled administrator, an active citizen, and a committed democrat, and his joining will certainly give a boost to our movement that stands to protect the Constitution, freedom, and inclusive social fabric of India."

The senior Congress leader asserted that Gopinathan's joining the Congress is a clear message that it's the only party fighting for justice with a clear ideology.

Attacking the ruling BJP, Venugopal said, "He resigned in 2019, but his resignation has still not been accepted. Bureaucrats who fight for justice and the marginalised are being penalised by the government and this phenomenon is evident in both Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. Even the Chief Justice of India is not immune to such attacks. It's the right time to fight against this divisive agenda. "