Former Hurriyat Chief Abdul Gani Bhat Dead

Srinagar: Senior separatist leader and former Hurriyat Conference chairman Prof Abdul Gani passed away at his home in Kashmir on Wednesday, his family said. He was 89.

A family source said that he passed away peacefully at his home in Sopore’s Botengo village where he was staying alongside his family. He is survived by son Jehangir Bhat who was also associated with his proscribed Muslim Conference. His outfit alongside several others were banned by the Home Ministry after 2019.

“He was physically weak and was not keeping well for some time,” the family member added. He is the third senior Hurriyat Chairman after Syed Ali Geelani and Maulana Abbas Ansari to have died after 2019.

A close associate of Hurriyat Conference Chairman and Valley’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for the last more than three decades of separatism, Prof Gani was known as a moderate separatist. Initially, he was closely associated with former Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Geelani but fell bitterly apart over their different political approach on Kashmir.

Following the crackdown against separatists after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, he remained out of jail yet maintained distance from separatism. He was questioned by the State Investigations Agency in terror funding involving the former minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh.

Describing it as a personal loss, Mirwaiz said he was a dear friend and a colleague saying, “Kashmir has been bereft of a sincere and visionary leader”. An executive member of the separatist conglomerate now defunct Hurriyat Conference, Prof Gani was a strong votary of peace and dialogue. He has participated in Prime Minister AB Vajpayee’s peace initiative since 2003 and was part of series of parleys with New Delhi and Pakistan.

It earned his ilk brickbats from hardliner separatist groups who opposed their approach tooth and nail. Yet he alongside his colleagues including Mirwaiz stood the ground and were strong votaries of the peace and dialogue between India and Pakistan and New Delhi and people of Jammu Kashmir. This earned Prof Gani the tag of ‘peacenik’.

Expressing sadness over the death of Prof Gani, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that their "political ideologies were poles apart" but said he will always remember him as a “very civil person”.

“He had the courage to espouse the cause of dialogue when many believed violence was the only way forward and this resulted in him meeting the then PM Vajpayee ji & Deputy PM Advani ji,” Abdullah said.