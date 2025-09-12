ETV Bharat / bharat

Leopard Won't Change Its Spots: Shringla On Rise Of Jamaat-E-Islami In Bangladesh

New Delhi: Former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said that while India remains committed to working collaboratively with its neighbours, including Bangladesh, the country must remain vigilant against any dispensation that acts against its core interests.

Speaking at a discussion -- "Are We Prepared for the Bangladesh Elections?" -- at the India International Centre here, Shringla cautioned about the role of the Jamaat-e-Islami in Bangladesh, describing it as "a leopard (that) is not going to change its spots".

"It is okay to say that we will work with anybody who comes to power. But if that anybody is working against your interest, then you have to be cognizant of that," said the former top diplomat, who has also served as India's envoy to Bangladesh.

Reiterating that India respects the principle of non-interference in neighbours' internal affairs, the Rajya Sabha MP also stressed that "when it comes to countries with whom we share borders, there is no such thing as purely internal affairs".