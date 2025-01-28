ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Employees Dupe Amazon Of Rs 102 Crore

Hyderabad: Former employees of e-commerce giant Amazon have scammed the company by creating fake trips to reimburse conveyance. A complaint has been filed by Amazon with the Cyber Security Bureau alleging that some former call centre employees at its Hyderabad office in connivance with its US suppliers have caused a loss of Rs 102 crore. The police have launched an investigation.

The delivery operations of Amazon have multifarious tiers. After a customer places an order, the consignment is sent to the nearby warehouse which delivers it to the consignee's address. The whole operation is digital and the backend office always keeps track of the location of every consignment. The delivery persons use a separate app through which they check in after receiving the goods from the warehouse and check out after handing over the shipment to the customer. Amazon's Gachibowli call centre, called as the 'Relay Operation Centre', monitors the deliveries across the world.

The delivery is outsourced and each delivery person carries five to six consignments on the same route. If a customer is unavailable or the address is wrong, they have to update the information on their apps, which is confirmed by the Relay Centre staff. Amazon pays the delivery agent by calculating the distance covered by him for delivering the consignment.