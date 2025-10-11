ETV Bharat / bharat

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi In India: Former Diplomats Explain Significance Of Visit

New Delhi: As Afghanistan Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi proceeds with his week-long visit to India, the first ministerial level visit since the Taliban took over in 2021, two former diplomats have weighed in on the significance of Muttaqi's visit.

Muttaqi, who arrived in New Delhi on Friday held a meeting with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in the national capital. In a post on X, Jaishankar said that the Afghan Foreign Minister's visit marks an “important step in advancing our ties and affirming the enduring India-Afghanistan friendship”.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi, Friday, October 10, 2025. (IANS)

“Discussed India’s support for Afghanistan’s development, our bilateral trade, territorial integrity & independence, people-to-people ties and capacity building. India will upgrade its Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India,” he said.

India’s relations with its neighboring country had soured after the first Taliban regime came to power in 2021. The relations are now warming again under the second Taliban government. Although India has not yet officially recognized the Taliban regime, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister's visit signals a strategic engagement for both the countries.

In a special converstion with ETV Bharat, former Ambassador and diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan said that India’s opportunity to establish relations with the Afghan government has come because Afghanistan has fallen out with Pakistan. He stated that India has not delayed in engaging with the neighbouring country.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar hands over five ambulances, part of a larger gift of 20 ambulances and other medical equipment, to Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi (IANS)

“India never had a cordial relationship with the Taliban. We disagree with their laws and their attitude toward women. Except for Russia, no country has officially recognized the Taliban government, and India too hasn’t recognized them yet,” Sreenivasan said.

The former diplomat said that generally, the internal issues of a country do not affect India's diplomatic ties. “Our policy is to recognize whoever comes to power. But there have been exceptions — for instance, we didn’t recognize the Cambodian government once, nor the Fijian government for a while when I served as a diplomat. Ties with Afghanistan will, however, be beneficial for India,” he said.