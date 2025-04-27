Former CRPF Jawan Shoots Daughter Dead, Injures Son-in-law In Jalgaon

Jalgaon: In a suspected case of honour killing, a retired CRPF jawan shot her daughter dead and seriously injured the son-in-law at a wedding event they were attending in the Chopra city under the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, police said.

Trupti Mangle, the daughter of retired CRPF PSI Kiran Mangle, had an affair with Avinash Wagh, and they got hitched about a year ago.

After receiving the information, Jalgaon SP Dr Maheshwar Reddy rushed to the spot and ordered a thorough probe into the incident.

"Trupti and Avinash had a love marriage a year ago, against the wishes of Kiran. Both had come to Chopda for a relative's wedding. On receiving information about their arrival, Kiran opened fire on his daughter and son-in-law. Trupti died on the spot, while Avinash was seriously injured," Reddy said.

Following the incident, an angry mob attacked Kiran and left him seriously injured. He was later admitted to Jalgaon Government Medical College and Hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical. Avinash was taken to the same hospital for treatment.

"He arrived at the wedding venue when he found out that the couple were present. After the shooting, people in the vicinity pinned down Mangle and thrashed him. He has been hospitalised. Mangle has been booked for murder. Further probe into what triggered Mangle's act is underway," Reddy added.

The couple was living in Pune and came to Chopra to attend a wedding ceremony of Avinash's relative. As per the preliminary information, another woman guest also sustained injuries in the firing.