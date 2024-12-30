Former Cricketer Mohammad Kaif’s Swimming Video In Yamuna River At UP's Prayagraj Goes Viral

Prayagraj: The Maha Kumbh is scheduled to begin in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on January 13 next year. In anticipation of the grand event, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif visited Prayagraj and took a holy dip in the Yamuna River.

His family members, who were accompanying him, captured the moments on mobile, showing Kaif jumping from a boat into the river and swimming, a clip that has quickly gone viral on social media.

Kaif, known for leading India to victory in several international matches, is currently in Prayagraj. On Sunday, he shared a video on his social media handle, showing himself bathing and swimming in the Yamuna River. In the viral video, Kaif is seen standing on a boat before jumping into the river and showcasing his swimming skills.

Family members present on the boat can be heard mentioning that Kaif learned swimming in the Yamuna River, demonstrating the same skills he has practised over the years. Kaif’s son, also aboard the boat, expresses his surprise and happiness as he watches his father swim in the river, as this was the first time he had seen him do so.

Kaif’s social media post has garnered widespread appreciation. In the caption, he shared that he learned to swim in the waters of the Yamuna River, mentioning that the water is quite cold. He also spoke to the boatman, who took him to the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati further sharing his experience. Since the post, the video has been widely shared, with many commenting on it in their unique ways. Some are calling it an example of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, while others suggest that Kaif’s success is blessed by the Triveni Sangam and Ganga Maiya. The viral video, taken by Kaif's family, was shot on Sunday.