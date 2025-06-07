Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi Falls Ill During Private Visit To Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who is on a private visit to Himachal Pradesh, suddenly fell ill on Saturday. She was brought to the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla after experiencing uneasiness and nervousness. Doctors conducted a health examination, including an ECG and MRI, to assess her condition.

During the checkup, Sonia Gandhi reported feeling nervous. Following the tests, doctors confirmed that her condition was stable and sent her home after the situation normalised.

IGMC Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr. Praveen Bhatia said, “Sonia Gandhi had walked extensively yesterday, which likely caused her to feel slightly uncomfortable and nervous today. She was brought to IGMC Shimla, where doctors conducted a thorough checkup, including ECG and MRI. Her condition is now completely normal, and she has been discharged.”

Sonia Gandhi arrived in Shimla on June 2 on a personal visit. She is currently staying at Chharabra, the residence of her daughter and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. It is worth noting that Sonia Gandhi frequently visits Shimla to spend her holidays and usually stays at Priyanka Gandhi's house.

Sources said that she walked a lot on Friday and, coupled with the change in weather, experienced discomfort. She was then taken to IGMC for a routine checkup and is now reported to be in good health.

