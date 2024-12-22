Former CM Vasundhara Raje's Convoy Meets With Accident In Rajasthan's Pali; 5 Policemen Injured

Jaipur: A major accident occurred on Sunday when a police vehicle in the convoy of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje overturned near the Bali area in Pali district, Rajasthan. Five policemen, including a police station officer, sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Bali. After receiving first aid, they were referred to a higher medical centre.

Eyewitness BJP leader Ramesh Parihar stated that the accident happened as the police vehicle tried to avoid a bike rider, causing it to lose control and overturn. The vehicle overturned four times before coming to a halt after hitting a shop's tin shed, located about 500 metres from the Bali police station.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was returning from Mundara village after offering condolences on the passing of State Minister Otaram Dewasi's mother. The rest of the convoy's vehicles remained safe. Raje shared a social media post expressing concern over the incident. All the injured are currently undergoing treatment, and the situation is being monitored.