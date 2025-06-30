ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Bureaucrats Write To CJI; Urge SC To Take ‘Suo Moto’ Cognisance On Jammu Kashmir Statehood Delay

Srinagar: Seeking Supreme Court to take ‘suo motu cognisance’ of delay in restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, a group of former civil servants has written to Chief Justice of India BR Gavai while also rallying the support from Parliamentarians.

The five former bureaucrats were a party in Article 370 case in Supreme Court and include former Union Home Secretary Gopal Pillai, former Major-General Ashok K Mehta, former Air Vice-Marshal Kapil Kak, former member of Interlocutors for Jammu and Kashmir Radha Kumar and a former Union secretary of the Inter-State Council Amitabha Pande.

Expressing concern over delay in restoration of the statehood despite repeated promises by Home Minister Amit Shah including one on the floor of the Parliament, they appealed the Chief Justice to take “suo moto cognizance of this letter and constitute a bench of the Supreme Court to hear petitions on the unconstitutionality of the removal of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood”.

“We seek an early deadline for its restoration and ensuring that no future Government of India should be able to abrogate existing statehoods,” the letter added.

The letter follows former Kashmir Interlocutor Radha Kumar’s visit to the Valley last week where she met political leadership.

The former professor of Nelson Mandela centre for peace and conflict resolution at Jamia Millia Islamia said the political parties were unanimous on restoration of the statehood demand.

“The assembly passed the resolution but nothing has changed since then. Now, our letter is a request for suo motu cognisance of the need for statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and to set up a bench at which we and others can file a petition in the Supreme Court. The Union Home Minister promised statehood in November 2019 and almost years are passing now,” Kumar told ETV Bharat.

She said the letter was aimed at urging the Supreme Court to step in again to set a deadline for full restoration of statehood.