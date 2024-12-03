ETV Bharat / bharat

Former CBI Director Vijay Shankar Passes Away

Ex-CBI director Vijay Shankar passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness at the age of 76.

Former CBI Director Vijay Shankar Passes Away
CBI Logo (X@CBIHeadquarters)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: Former CBI director Vijay Shankar breathed his last on Tuesday after prolonged illness, his family said. He was 76. Shankar was admitted to a private hospital in Noida for some time. His mortal remains will be donated to AIIMS as per his last wish, they said. A 1969-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Shankar headed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from December 12, 2005 to July 31, 2008.

During his tenure as CBI director, the agency took over the infamous Aarushi-Hemraj double murder case. As additional director of CBI, he supervised the extradition of gangster Abu Salem and actor Monika Bedi from Portugal. He also supervised the investigation into the Telgi scam. Before being appointed CBI director, Shankar headed National Disaster Response Force, and Civil Defence and Home Guards.

He served as inspector general in the BSF and was posted in Jammu and Kashmir at the peak of militancy in the 1990s. A recipient of the coveted President's police medals for distinguished and meritorious service, Shankar also served in Uttar Pradesh Police and Moscow under the Ministry of External Affairs. Former CBI director Anil Sinha condoled Shankar's demise.

"It is sad and unfortunate. We have lost a fine gentleman. An upright and courageous officer whom we knew for his sharp intellect and principled conduct. We deeply mourn his sad demise," he said.

New Delhi: Former CBI director Vijay Shankar breathed his last on Tuesday after prolonged illness, his family said. He was 76. Shankar was admitted to a private hospital in Noida for some time. His mortal remains will be donated to AIIMS as per his last wish, they said. A 1969-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Shankar headed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from December 12, 2005 to July 31, 2008.

During his tenure as CBI director, the agency took over the infamous Aarushi-Hemraj double murder case. As additional director of CBI, he supervised the extradition of gangster Abu Salem and actor Monika Bedi from Portugal. He also supervised the investigation into the Telgi scam. Before being appointed CBI director, Shankar headed National Disaster Response Force, and Civil Defence and Home Guards.

He served as inspector general in the BSF and was posted in Jammu and Kashmir at the peak of militancy in the 1990s. A recipient of the coveted President's police medals for distinguished and meritorious service, Shankar also served in Uttar Pradesh Police and Moscow under the Ministry of External Affairs. Former CBI director Anil Sinha condoled Shankar's demise.

"It is sad and unfortunate. We have lost a fine gentleman. An upright and courageous officer whom we knew for his sharp intellect and principled conduct. We deeply mourn his sad demise," he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CBIFORMER CBI DIRECTORPASSES AWAYVIJAY SHANKAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.