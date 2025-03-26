ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba Appointed Full-Time Member Of NITI Aayog

New Delhi: Former cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba was on Tuesday appointed a full-time member of the NITI Aayog, an official notification said. Gauba, a 1982-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, served as the country's top bureaucrat for five years from 2019 to August 2024.

"In continuation of Cabinet Secretariat's notification No. 511/1/1/2024-Cab. dated 16.07.2024, the Prime Minister has approved the appointment of Shri Rajiv Gauba, IAS (JH:1982) Retd. as Full-Time Member, NITI Aayog with immediate effect and until further orders, on the same terms and conditions as apply to Full-Time Members of NITI Aayog," the notification said.