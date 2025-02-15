Former BSF IG Emphasises On Soft Or Peace Posting For Security Force Personnel

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Havildar Sanjay Kumar opened fire on his colleagues before killing himself in Manipur. This has once again exposed the mental health of the security force personnel, former inspector general of Border Security Force (BSF) BN Sharma said while stressing soft or peace posting in the security forces.

"Family or job-related stress can be a big reason behind indiscriminate firing on colleagues in the security forces. To prevent this, officers at every level will have to work keeping in mind every aspect of human management. There should be a system like soft or peace posting in the security forces," Sharma told ETV Bharat.

Stating that the situation becomes more serious for the soldier when he has to bear the stress of duty and family simultaneously, Sharma said, "I believe that staying in touch with the soldier as well as his family from time to time can prove helpful in this."

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, Havildar Sanjay Kumar, allegedly opened fire at his camp in Lamsang under Imphal West District on Thursday resulting in the deaths of two fellow soldiers before taking his own life.

"To counter such incidents, officers can talk to the family of a soldier returning from leave over the phone and ask about their well-being or problems etc. Similarly, families of some soldiers talking to each other through video conferencing can also create a bond," said Sharma suggesting exploring such options to reduce the stress of soldiers.

The Government Data

According to the data provided by the Union Home Ministry in the Parliament, 47,891 personnel took voluntary retirement from 2020 to 2024, whereas 7,664 people resigned from the forces. Another 730 people died by suicide during the same period. The total number of voluntary retirements and resignations had risen from 7,684 in 2020 to 12,013 in 2021 and 12,371 in 2022, the highest in the past five years. In 2023, there were 12,302 voluntary retirements and 11,185 in 2024. The data on suicide showed the highest was in 2021 and 2023 when there were 157 suicide incidents. There were 134 incidents in 2024 while in 2020, it was 144 followed by 138 in 2022.

Suicide Incidents In CRPF

From 2021 to 2024, CRPF registered 181 suicide incidents. In 2021 at least 57 suicide incidents took place followed by 43 in 2022, 57 in 2023 and 24 suicide incidents in 2024. Uttar Pradesh (22), Bihar (17) and Haryana (15) are the top three states registering the maximum number of suicides committed by CRPF personnel.

Steps Taken For Suicide Prevention Amongst CRPF

Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai said that qualitative improvement in the living conditions of troops has been made with the help of funds allotted by the Government. “24x7 toll-free number 18005990019 of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) has been circulated at force level so that the Force personnel could approach the Psychologist for counselling," Rai said while describing some of the initiatives taken by his ministry to prevent suicide incidents.

He said that the MoU between BSF & AIIMS New Delhi on behalf of CAPF has been executed and the Mobile Numbers & WhatsApp Numbers of Psychologist of AIIMS, New Delhi have been circulated at the Force level for 24x7 counselling to the needy Force personnel.

"A strong grievance redressal system has been put in place and frequent interaction of Commanders with troops is ensured. Directions have been issued to all formations to maintain a buddy system in which every personnel shares their family details, their family problems to each other and to suggest the better way to overcome the problems," Rai said.

Rai said that an E-Leave App has been introduced in which Jawan applies for a grant of his leave to his senior and the same is granted to him and intimation to this effect is being conveyed to him without wastage of time.

Steps Taken To Improve Mental Health And Reduce Stress Of All CAPF Personnel

According to the Government document in possession of ETV Bharat, several measures have been taken to improve the working conditions including providing some time to rest or posting at a peace station on a rotational basis. "Transparent policies pertaining to transfer and leave of CAPFs & Assam Rifles (AR) personnel. Choice posting is considered to the extent possible after the personnel served in hard areas. The hospitalisation period due to injuries while on duty is treated as on duty. Regular interaction of officers with troops to find out and redress their grievances. Ensuring adequate rest and relief by regulating duty hours," the document stated.

Improving living conditions for troops, providing adequate recreation and entertainment, sports, communication facilities etc, and creche facilities at various establishments (where feasible) to facilitate the female employees, 'CAPF eAwas' portal to streamline the information regarding housing stock inventory as well as allotment of family accommodation of CAPFs & AR personnel are some of the other initiatives adopted by the government in this direction.

"Facility of retention of government accommodation at the place of last posting (for keeping the family), while posted in NE states, Jammu & Kashmir and LWE, affected areas (except State Capitals). Providing better medical facilities as well as organising talks with specialists to address their personal and psychological concerns and organising meditation & yoga regularly for better stress management have also been adopted to improve the working and mental health condition of the personnel," the document said.

Version From The Psychologist

Renowned psychologist Dr Priyanka Srivastava said that duty stress and family tensions, on many occasions, are found as major reasons for suicide incidents.

"The government has adopted several measures to reduce stress and keep the mental health of the security personnel better. However, in spite of the steps taken by the government, such incidents keep happening," said Dr Srivastava and added, "Government should give more emphasis on yoga classes."

According to Dr Srivastava, there should be a latest survey to find out the cause of such suicidal incidents amongst all the paramilitary forces. “Such a survey would definitely help the government to detect the cause that led to such incidents,” said Dr Srivastava.