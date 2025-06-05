Uttarakhand Shocker: Former BJP Leader Lets Boyfriend, His Aide Rape Her 13-Year-Old Daughter For Months; Trio Arrested

Haridwar: A former woman BJP leader in Uttarakhand allegedly let her boyfriend and his aide rape her 13-year-old daughter, the police said on Thursday, adding that all three have been arrested.

The accused woman, a former BJP Mahila Morcha leader and her boyfriend (names withheld to protect the minor's identity), were arrested from a hotel in Haridwar on Wednesday following a complaint by the girl's father in this regard.

The woman's boyfriend's aide was also arrested late on Wednesday night at Shahpur, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Police said the girl's medical examination has confirmed sexual assault after which a case against the accused was registered in Kotwali Ranipur under FIR No. 245/25 Section 70(2), 351(3), 3(5) of BNS and 3(a)/4(2), 5(l)/6, 16/17 of the POCSO Act.

The shocking sexual assault came to light after the girl's father lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. As per the father's complaint, his 13-year-old daughter was taken by his estranged wife in a car to the BHEL stadium in January 2025 with her boyfriend and his aide. He alleged that with the consent of his wife, the two men repeatedly raped her over five months in Agra, Vrindavan and Haridwar.

Police Teams To Visit Agra And Vrindavan

The men perpetrated the crime with her mother's consent and in her presence, the police said, adding that they also threatened to kill the minor's father if she disclosed it to anyone.

Ranipur Kotwali in-charge, Kamal Mohan Bhandari, said that the accused woman is embroiled in a dispute with her husband, and both were living separately for the last few months. The accused woman was staying with her boyfriend in a hotel located at Shiv Murti Chowk, Haridwar. Bhandari said that a team of police is being sent to Vrindavan and Agra, where the sexual assault took place.

“Apart from the hotel in Haridwar, the police will go to all the places in Uttar Pradesh and other states where she has gone with her daughter and collect evidence of the incident as narrated by the girl,” Bhandari said.

Police are also examining the call details of the accused woman from her phone, which has been seized by the investigators. The accused woman is believed to have been stripped by the BJP of the party's primary membership.

Uttarakhand Women's Commission Takes Cognisance

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Women's Commission chairperson, Kusum Kandwal, has taken cognisance of the shocking sexual assault and has sought case details from Haridwar Police. SP City Pankaj Gairola has given detailed information about the case to the Women's Commission chairperson. Kandwal said that the police had done their job well while expressing sympathy with the family, which she assured of all help from the Women's Commission.