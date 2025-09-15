ETV Bharat / bharat

Out On Parole, BJP Leader Found Murdered In Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: BJP leader and former block chief Vinod Chaudhary was found murdered in the party office here on Sunday, police said. He was found with his throat slit and his blood-soaked body lying on a bed, they said.

Chaudhary (50) lived alone in the office while his wife and children resided in Delhi. When he failed to wake up late into the morning, neighbours grew suspicious and alerted the police.

A police team led by Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh rushed to the spot along with the forensic experts. “When we opened the door, we found the BJP leader in a pool of blood with his throat slit. We quickly sealed the house for investigation. Two mobile phones were recovered from the spot,” said an official.