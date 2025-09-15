Out On Parole, BJP Leader Found Murdered In Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr
Police said that they were probing all angles, including the rivalry and personal enmity motive behind the murder.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 2:22 PM IST
Bulandshahr: BJP leader and former block chief Vinod Chaudhary was found murdered in the party office here on Sunday, police said. He was found with his throat slit and his blood-soaked body lying on a bed, they said.
Chaudhary (50) lived alone in the office while his wife and children resided in Delhi. When he failed to wake up late into the morning, neighbours grew suspicious and alerted the police.
A police team led by Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh rushed to the spot along with the forensic experts. “When we opened the door, we found the BJP leader in a pool of blood with his throat slit. We quickly sealed the house for investigation. Two mobile phones were recovered from the spot,” said an official.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dr Tejveer Singh said that the police found some important clues from the spot. “Soon, the whole incident will be disclosed. The culprits will be arrested and given the harshest punishment,” he said.
Singh said that they were probing all angles, including the rivalry and personal enmity motive behind the murder.
The former block president from the Khurja-Jewar area, Chaudhary, had a lengthy criminal history. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in several criminal cases, including murder in 2006, and he was out on parole.
- Read More
Hyderabad Man Kills Three-Year-Old Chronically Ill Son, Dumps Body In Musi River
Final Year RG Kar Medical College Student Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances; Mother Alleges Murder
Dehradun BJP Leader's Murder: Two Accused Injured In Police Encounter, Probe Intensifies