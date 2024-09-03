ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Atlas Cycles President Salil Kapoor Dies By Suicide At His Delhi Residence

New Delhi: Former chairman of renowned bicycle manufacturer Atlas Salil Kapoor allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself on Tuesday in Delhi. According to a senior police officer, Salil Kapoor was found dead on the ground floor of his three-storey house. Family members found Kapoor's body soaked in blood near the puja room inside his house. He was taken to where doctors declared him dead. After this, the local police were informed. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot with forensic experts.

The police told news agency PTI that Kapoor's body was found by his manager at around 1 pm soaked in blood near the puja room of his house on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road. According to a police officer, Kapoor shot himself in the head with a licensed revolver.

In a suicide note purportedly written by him that was recovered from the spot, he allegedly mentioned the "financial burden" was a motive for resorting to the extreme step. The police officer said that his wife and three children were living separately. Kapoor's manager and his family lived with him in the three-storey building. He said that Kapoor was immediately taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.