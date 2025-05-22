Former Andhra Pradesh DGP Dora Skeptical About Peace Talks with Maoists

Hyderabad: Former Joint Andhra Pradesh DGP HJ Dora has expressed skepticism about any peace talks with the Maoists in the aftermath of the latest killing of the top Maoist leader and the Party’s Central Committee General Secretary Nambala Keshav Rao.

Dora explained in an exclusive interview to Eenadu - ETV Bharat, “Had the Maoists adopted Gandhian non-cooperation methods, the government might have responded similarly.”

“But as long as violent incidents continue such as the killing of policemen in Chhattisgarh, there is little chance for peaceful negotiations,” he stated, urging an end to operations like ‘Kagar’ once dominance is established by the security forces.

Former Joint Andhra Pradesh DGP Dora said that the death of Keshav Rao – one of the top most leaders in the Maoists in Central Committee hierarchy - is an irreparable blow to the party’s future survival and prospects.

He observed that party is facing a serious leadership crisis after the deaths and surrenders of key figures, resulting in diminished morale among the rank and file.

“In the current scenario, I believe the Maoist party has no future. The conditions are not conducive for new recruits. The party’s influence has waned significantly even in their stronghold of Chhattisgarh and some districts along the Andhra-Odisha border in Maharashtra,” Dora said.

He added that security forces have established a firm foothold in Maoist territory and the local population are increasingly rejecting the violent tactics of the Maoists.

Reflecting on Keshav Rao’s past, Dora recounted, “When he was an engineering student in Warangal, Keshav Rao killed a fellow student during a hostel fight and went underground. After joining the Maoist party, he was trained in guerrilla tactics such as detonating mines and attacking police stations, inflicting significant damage on the police in the erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh.”

It may be recalled that in another armed encounter last week security forces claimed to have killed at least 31 Maoists in the bordering areas of Chhattisgarh and a neighbouring state

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has described the success of the security forces in eliminating Keshav Rao as a “historic breakthrough” in the fight against Maoists. He had earlier, set a deadline of March 2026 for ending the Maoist insurgency in India.