Former Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, 2 IPS Officers Booked For Attempt To Murder

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy has been booked on the charge of attempt to murder, police said on Friday.

Following a complaint by former MP and present TPD MLA Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, an FIR was registered against IPS officer PV Sunil Kumar, former Chief Minister Jagan Reddy and former intelligence chief and IPS officer Seetharamanjaneyulu. at the Nagarampalem Police Station in Guntur, police added. The trio has been booked under sections 120B, 166, 167, 197, 307 (punishment for attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 465 (forgery), 508 and 34 of the IPC, police said.

This is the first case registered against Jagan after stepping down from the post of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

It is understood that PV Sunil Kumar previously worked as CID DG. In his complaint, Raghu Rama Krishna Raju alleged that he was not only beaten but there was an attempt to kill him while he was being taken into custody in Guntur on May 14, 2021. Police also said that a case has been registered against a medical officer following the complaint by Raghu Rama Krishna Raju.

In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, TDP and its allies Jan Sena and BJP stormed to power and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu became the Chief Minister of the state.