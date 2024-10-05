ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Akashavani News Anchor Ramachandran Dies

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was among those who condoled the demise of the former news anchor of All India Radio (AIR), M Ramachandran.

Former Akashavani News Anchor Ramachandran Dies
Thiruvananthapuram: Former news anchor of All India Radio (AIR) M Ramachandran passed away following age-related ailments on Saturday, family sources said. He was 89.

Known for his unique voice and presentation style, Ramachandran had been familiar among Malayalees during the 1980s and 1990s, the glorious era of radio broadcasting.

After serving on the Kerala State Electricity Board, he joined Akashavani's New Delhi unit during the initial days of his career and later shifted to the regional unit here.

Besides regular news bulletins, he presented "Kauthuka Varthakal", a special bulletin about interesting people, places and events from around the world. Ramachandra's presentation style won him a great number of listeners.

He is survived by his wife and two children. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was among those who condoled the demise of Ramachandran. The CM recalled that Ramachandran had exemplary skill at making various news attractive and impressing listeners with a difference in presentation style.

