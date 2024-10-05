ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Akashavani News Anchor Ramachandran Dies

Thiruvananthapuram: Former news anchor of All India Radio (AIR) M Ramachandran passed away following age-related ailments on Saturday, family sources said. He was 89.

Known for his unique voice and presentation style, Ramachandran had been familiar among Malayalees during the 1980s and 1990s, the glorious era of radio broadcasting.

After serving on the Kerala State Electricity Board, he joined Akashavani's New Delhi unit during the initial days of his career and later shifted to the regional unit here.