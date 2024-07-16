Former AIADMK Minister Vijayabaskar Arrested in Rs 100 Crore Land Fraud Case

Chennai : Former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabaskar has been arrested in a land fraud case worth Rs 100 crore. The arrest was made based on a case registered at the Vangal police station on June 22 following a complaint made by Prakash, a businessman from Kattur, who accused M.R. Vijayabaskar and his brother Sekar of forcing him to sell 22 acres of land worth Rs. 100 Crore.

Following this, at Melakarur Sub-Registrar's office located in Karur District, on June 3rd, the documents provided by four suspicious persons were examined. In it, it was revealed that Erode Siddharthan, Kanchipuram Raghu, Karur Mariyappan and Selvaraj were jointly involved in fraud and tried to register the land of businessman Prakash.

After that, Melekarur Sub-Registrar (In-Charge) Mohammad Abdul Khader filed a complaint at the Karur City Police Station on June 6. Based on that, the police registered the case and investigated it on June 9, but on June 18, these cases were suddenly handed over to the CB-CID.

MR Vijayabaskar had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Karur District Principal Sessions Court on June 12, after that his name might be included in the case. After the hearing on this petition was completed on June 25, Karur District Principal Sessions Court Judge R. Shanmugasundaram dismissed the bail petition.

Following this, on 1st July in the Karur District Principal Sessions Court, Vijayabaskar filed two bail petitions namely interim anticipatory bail and ordinary anticipatory bail in the Karur court for the second time.

When the hearing was held on the 3rd and 4th of July, M.R. Vijayabaskar's side urged the judge to grant anticipatory bail only for four days as his father was ill and in the hospital in the interim anticipatory bail application.

CB-CID Webcast: At the end of the trial, the interim anticipatory bail application was also cancelled. Following this, on July 6, the ordinary bail petition was also cancelled for the second time. In this case, in connection with the Rs. 100 crore land fraud case, the CB-CID police formed 13 special forces and actively searched for 13 persons including M.R. Vijayabaskar in other states besides Tamil Nadu.

In this case, on July 5, the CB-CID police raided the houses of Selvaraj, Iswaramurthy and Sandalmedu Yuvraj, who are related to M.R. Vijayabaskar.

Following this, on July 7, the CB-CID police conducted raids at seven places including M.R. Vijayabaskar's house and MRV Trust office. On July 11th, the CB-CID police conducted a surprise investigation at the residence of M.R. Vijayabaskar's relative Kavin about Vijayabaskar's hiding place.

Following this, some AIADMK executives were also called to the CB-CID office for investigation, and they also investigated M.R. Vijayabaskar's last phone call.

Then, during the interrogation of Vijayabaskar's wife, Vijayalakshmi, the CB-CID police said that a pen drive and some important documents were seized. In this case, M.R. Vijayabaskar had filed a petition seeking bail in the Madurai branch of the Madras High Court the day before yesterday. While the hearing on the petition is going to be held in a couple of days, M.R. Vijayabaskar was arrested by CBCID special forces police while he was hiding at Thrissur, Kerala. After that, CB-CID Police brought M.R. Vijayabaskar to Karur as part of the investigation.

According to the police, the arrested Vijayabaskar may be produced in the Karur court by tonight.