‘Forgive Wrongdoer Not Wrongdoing’, SC Directs Its Verdict On Sexual Harassment To Be On WB VC’s Resume

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said that the incidents of alleged sexual harassment on the part of the vice-chancellor of West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata, may be forgiven but be allowed to haunt him forever, and its judgment shall be made part of his resume, compliance with which shall be strictly ensured by him personally.

A bench comprising justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale upheld the rejection of a woman faculty member's plea against the VC, for being time-barred. The single judge bench of the high court had restored her complaint, but the division bench allowed an appeal against the order passed by the single judge.

The apex court said a complaint under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act is mandatorily required to be filed within a maximum period of six months.

The apex court, in the verdict delivered on the complainant’s plea, said it is of the view that the division bench of the High Court committed no error of law in restoring the decision of the LCC (Local Complaint Committee) that the complaint of the appellant is time-barred and is liable to be dismissed.

However, the apex court said it is advisable to forgive the wrongdoer, but not to forget the wrongdoing, and added that the wrong which has been committed against the appellant (the complainant) may not be investigated on technical grounds, but it must not be forgotten.

“In this view of the matter, we direct that the incidents of alleged sexual harassment on the part of respondent no.1 (VC) may be forgiven but allowed to haunt the wrongdoer forever. Thus, it is directed that this judgment shall be made part of the resume of respondent no.1, compliance of which shall be strictly ensured by him personally”, said the apex court.

The bench noted that LCC rejected the complaint as barred by time since the last alleged incident of sexual harassment occurred in April 2023, but the complaint was filed on December 26, 2023. The apex court said that this was not only beyond the prescribed period of limitation of three months but also beyond the extendable period of limitation of six months.

The bench said the appellant, in addressing her grievances to the chancellor, had not made any mention whatsoever of the sexual harassment which may have taken place in August 2023 onwards. “The appellant initiated the complaint on 26.12.2023, immediately after the Executive Council meeting on 21.12.2023, which had resolved to inquire into diverse acts of misconduct on the part of the appellant, that could give an impression that the complaint was filed in retaliation”, it said.

According to the apex court bench, the appellant, in filing the complaint, also moved an application for condonation of delay, stating that there were ‘mitigating circumstances’ which she had attempted to resolve within the institution, and when she failed, she then filed the complaint.