Forging Fire: Four Odia Women Weld India's Pride At Germany's Essen, Two Of Them Get Rank Four
Once dismissed as 'men’s work, welding has found new champions in four young women from Odisha who proved that sparks do not choose gender.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 5:32 PM IST
By Bikash Kumar Das
Bhubaneswar: They say bend it like Beckham, and we say bend it like women. Welding, which has long been seen as a man’s domain due to the flying sparks and molten metal taking shape, now has women who bend metals and societal norms to carve a name of their own. The hiss of the torch, the shower of sparks, the glow of liquid steel for decades are no more only the silhouettes in which men dominate in heavy masks and gloves. Odisha’s four young women have made their place in the fiery arena and scripted a new narrative.
Armed with helmets, welding torches, and an unflinching resolve, Kamini Kumari Ram, Diptimayee Nayak, Reena Dalai, and Divyangini Divyalakshmi Nayak, students of three-year diploma course at CV Raman Global University (CGU), Bhubaneswar stood shoulder to shoulder with men from 13 other countries at the International Welding Competition 2025 in Essen, Germany, held from September 17 to 20. While the world expected to see men dominate, it witnessed the steady hands of Odia women etching precision into steel, two of them ranking fourth in the championship.
For these women, welding is not just about fusing metals. “It is about fusing tradition with change, strength with grace, and courage with craft,” said Kamini, behind her mask over a telephone call exclusively with ETV Bharat.
She was jubilant to have secured fourth place. Recalling her first tryst with welding at Bhubaneswar ITI, she said, “At first, I was afraid because fire and steel are two deadly opposites which can scare anyone. But I wanted to master it so that it could become my strength.” Over time, the hiss of flames became a regular affair and sparks her companions.
“It was a lifetime opportunity and I am happy to have participated,” said the other fourth-rank holder, Diptimayee Nayak.
The competition, organised by the German Welding Association (DVS), brought together young welding talents from 14 countries including Germany, China, Italy, Spain, and Ukraine. The participants competed in four categories: TIG, MIG/MAG, MMA, and Robot Welding. The championship is held once in four years.
Their coach, Debasis Mahapatra, also over a call from Germany, said he is proud to have led a team of women welders who have already proved their mettle in competitions held in Dubai and France before shining in Germany. “Girls are excelling in welding in ways we couldn’t imagine even a decade ago. They are patient, work with precision and give a unique perspective to the craft,” he said.
To qualify for this international competition, the students had to clear the state, regional, and national-level competitions organised by Indian and International Welding Associations.
CGU’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and strong industry collaboration also played a vital role in preparing the girls for this success. The university congratulated all the participants for achieving the feat at the competition. “These young women welders have brought pride and glory to the country, not only to Odisha,” their mentor Mahapatra said.
Leaving the heat and noise behind at Essen, as the four Odia welders return, they prove that skill has no gender, and in doing so, they welded together a new narrative for India on the global stage.
Read More