Forging Fire: Four Odia Women Weld India's Pride At Germany's Essen, Two Of Them Get Rank Four

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar: They say bend it like Beckham, and we say bend it like women. Welding, which has long been seen as a man’s domain due to the flying sparks and molten metal taking shape, now has women who bend metals and societal norms to carve a name of their own. The hiss of the torch, the shower of sparks, the glow of liquid steel for decades are no more only the silhouettes in which men dominate in heavy masks and gloves. Odisha’s four young women have made their place in the fiery arena and scripted a new narrative.

Armed with helmets, welding torches, and an unflinching resolve, Kamini Kumari Ram, Diptimayee Nayak, Reena Dalai, and Divyangini Divyalakshmi Nayak, students of three-year diploma course at CV Raman Global University (CGU), Bhubaneswar stood shoulder to shoulder with men from 13 other countries at the International Welding Competition 2025 in Essen, Germany, held from September 17 to 20. While the world expected to see men dominate, it witnessed the steady hands of Odia women etching precision into steel, two of them ranking fourth in the championship.

For these women, welding is not just about fusing metals. “It is about fusing tradition with change, strength with grace, and courage with craft,” said Kamini, behind her mask over a telephone call exclusively with ETV Bharat.

She was jubilant to have secured fourth place. Recalling her first tryst with welding at Bhubaneswar ITI, she said, “At first, I was afraid because fire and steel are two deadly opposites which can scare anyone. But I wanted to master it so that it could become my strength.” Over time, the hiss of flames became a regular affair and sparks her companions.