'Forget Past, Revive Kashmir Tourism': Union Minister Calls For Confidence After Pahalgam Attack

Srinagar: Following the Pahalgam attack, the government of India and Jammu and Kashmir are holding several events, and an official conference in Kashmir is holding a confidence-building exercise to revive the tourism industry that is struggling to revive.

The government of India has invited all the tourism secretaries from all the states and Union Territories to Srinagar for a two-day ‘Tourism Conclave,’ where the secretaries are thinking of “out-of-the-box ideas” for confidence-building exercises to bring domestic tourists to the Kashmir Valley.

In this connection, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was in Srinagar for the conclave, said the government of India is doing a number of confidence-building exercises that will obviously help in reviving tourism in Kashmir in the future.

'Forget Past, Revive Kashmir Tourism': Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat Calls For Confidence After Pahalgam Attack (ETV Bharat)

“After the Pahalgam attack, tourism is picking up. The state government has worked hard for its revival, while the government of India also sent a number of delegations and ministers for confidence-building exercises. I arrived in June and tried to move to different places to give the message that Kashmir is safe. Whatever happened, we must forget it and move ahead and revive Kashmir tourism like it has been growing for the last three years,” Shekhawat told reporters at SKICC in Srinagar, where the conclave is being hosted.

Tourism secretaries from all the states and UTs have been invited to Srinagar for the conclave, he said, with the aim that they convey a message in their respective states and UTs so that domestic tourism builds up. The minister said that some “out of the box” ideas will also be discussed in the conclave here so that a concrete roadmap is charted out.

Following the Pahalgam attack in which 25 tourists and a local pony wallah were killed, the Jammu and Kashmir administration closed 48 tourist destinations and spots, including Pahalgam, Yousmarg, and Doodhpathri. 16 spots and parks were reopened, including Pahalgam and Gulmarg, but Yousmarg and Doodhpathri and trekking routes are still closed. Tour operators said they get a lot of queries, but the closure of destinations has impacted the sector.

The minister did not reply to the question about the reopening of the still-closed spots and trekking routes. However, the minister said the government has improved the infrastructure of roads and railways, which has helped the tourism sector.

Tourism officials said Kashmir is hosting the national-level conclave on tourism for the first time. They said the national event high-level deliberations on collaborative policy-making and strategic planning in the tourism sector are being discussed.

“The conference will focus on key national-level policy areas like tourism-related budget announcements for 2025–26, destination development and infrastructure initiatives, review of sanctioned projects, promotion and marketing strategies, investment opportunities, and film tourism promotion,” the official said.

Last year, on June 26, a similar two-day Tourism Development Conclave-2024 was held at SKICC, in which prominent Bollywood directors and producers Imtiaz Ali, Vishal Bhardwaj, Kabir Khan, and Sanjay Suri participated. The participants in that conclave deliberated on strategies, development models, and innovative approaches to promote sustainable tourism practices in Jammu and Kashmir.