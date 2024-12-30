On The Prowl For A Week, Tigress Zeenat Finally Captured From Bengal's Bankura

Bankura: After being on the prowl for a week and giving sleepless nights to the people of Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia, tigress Zeenat was finally darted by the forest officials of Bankura at 3.30 pm on Sunday.

"The forest department will remember Zeenat. News arrived after about half an hour of tranquilising that the tigress was finally caged," Singaram Kulandaivel, chief conservator of forest, Bankura said.

A joint effort by the forest departments of Odisha, Purulia and Bakura led to the culmination of a week-long suspense.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the forest department and officials for their success. In a post on X, she wrote, "My heartiest congratulations to the forest officials of West Bengal on the successful rescue of the tigress- Zeenat. My sincere gratitude to the district administration, police, panchayat functionaries and the local people for their invaluable support and collaboration in this remarkable effort. This rescue is a shining example of teamwork and dedication toward wildlife conservation. Your combined efforts have not only saved a majestic creature that strayed out of its habitat but also reinforced the importance of protecting our natural heritage. Thank you for your outstanding work!"

Sources in the forest department said Zeenat was roaming in Gosaidihi of Bankura on Saturday night when the forest department officials fired darts at her. But she couldn't be brought under control and another dart was fired at her on Sunday which ultimately tranquilised her.

On December 15, three-year-old Zeenat fled from the Simlipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha and, from the radio collar, her location was captured as Kakrajhor forest under the Belpahari Police Station of Jhargram. A search operation ensued with the collaboration from the forest departments of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand. But she was not an easy big cat to be tamed and threw the gauntlet to the search team leading to a prolonged hide-and-seek. Even the deft forest workers of the Sunderbans proved to be a failure.

In the middle of the night of December 21, the GPS tracker confirmed Zeenat's location towards Purulia and following the trail, the Purulia forest department and a special team from the Sunderban Tiger Project combed the entire forest area but she could not be traced as by then she retreated to the forests of Bankura from where she was finally confronted and captured.