Forest Area Encroached In 25 States, UTs; 10 States Yet To Submit Data On Encroachments: Govt Report

New Delhi: Over 13,000 sq km of forest area, more than the total geographical area of Delhi, Sikkim, and Goa combined, is under encroachment in 25 states and Union Territories that have submitted data to the Union Environment Ministry so far. Ten states are yet to submit data on forest encroachments.

Last year, the National Green Tribunal took suo motu cognisance of a PTI report that cited government data showing that 7,50,648 hectares (or 7,506.48 sq km) of forest area -- more than five times the size of Delhi -- was under encroachment in India. In April last year, the NGT had directed the ministry to compile the details of encroachment of forest areas in all states and Union Territories in a prescribed format.

In a report submitted to the NGT last week, the ministry said that as of March 2024, a total of 13,05,668.1 hectares (or 13,056 sq km) of forest area was under encroachment in 25 states and UTs that have provided data so far.

These states and UTs are Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadar & Nagar and Daman & Diu, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sikkim Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Manipur.

States and UTs, which are still to submit the data and details on forest encroachment, are Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan,Telangana, West Bengal, Nagaland, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Forest area or The Recorded Forest Area (RFA) includes land officially designated as forest by the government, even if it does not have tree cover.

RFA is further divided into three categories: reserved forests, which have full protection, with activities like hunting and grazing generally banned; protected forests, where some activities are allowed unless specifically restricted; and unclassed forests, which are not classified as reserved or protected.

This is different from forest cover which refers to the actual area with tree canopy (more than 1 hectare with tree canopy density of at least 10 per cent), regardless of legal status. Forest cover includes forests inside and outside recorded forest areas, such as plantations, community forests and private lands with tree growth.