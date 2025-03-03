ETV Bharat / bharat

Massive Uproar In Odisha After Foreign Woman Inks Lord Jagannath Tattoo On Her Thigh, Two Including Studio Owner Arrested

'I made a mistake and I deeply regret it. I will have the Lord Jagannath tattoo removed soon. Please forgive me,' said the foreigner.

Foreign Woman Inks Lord Jagannath Tattoo On Her Thigh, Two Arrested In Bhubaneswar After Massive Uproar
Outrage Over Lord Jagannath Tattoo: Foreign Woman Issues Apology, Two Persons Arrested By Police (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 3, 2025, 6:34 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: A foreign woman has inked a tattoo depicting Lord Jagannath on her thigh, inviting wrath of Odias and all Jagannath devotees. After the pictures went viral on social media, members of Hindu Sena lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday seeking action for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Both the woman and the tattoo studio owner tendered apology after the incident sparked massive outrage in the state.

As per latest reports, on the basis of the complaint, the Saheed Nagar Police station here registered a case under Section 299 of the BNS, and arrested two persons, including the tattoo studio owner Rocky Ranjan Bisoyi and the artist involved.

Complainant Subrat Mohanty said, ''It came to our notice via social media that a foreigner had tattooed Lord Jagannath on her thigh. We were deeply hurt. We have filed a complaint seeking action. They should apologise.''

Social activist Binduja Upadhyay said, 'This is an insult to our faith. Who gave her the right to do this? Tattooing Lord Jagannath in such a manner is not acceptable. We demand arrest of those persons involved in this.''

BMC Should Shut The Tattoo Studio

Hundreds of devotees of Lord Jagannath reached the tattoo studio demanding action within 24 hours. "The tattoo owner should issue an apology in Puri Bada Danda. We will continue our protest if the BMC doesn't shut his tattoo studio, which he uses for commercialising Lord Jagannath's tattoo," fumed Subrat Mohanty.

'Please Forgive Me'

After massive uproar, the foreign woman apologised in a video message, saying, "I am a sincere devotee of Lord Jagannath. I never intended to disrespect the Lord. I made a mistake and I deeply regret it. I will have it removed soon. Please forgive me for my mistake."

Tattoo studio owner Rocky Ranjan Bisoyi has also apologised over the 'blunder'. "A foreign woman came to our studio and expressed her admiration for Lord Jagannath. Since she works in an NGO, she said she is not allowed to do tattoos. So she insisted on getting the tattoo in a private area 'so that she could see the Lord everyday'. I was not present in the studio at that time. My artist refused her initially but when she insisted, he went ahead with the tattoo. This should not have happened. The tattoo will either be covered up or removed after 25 days, as removing it now could cause infection. I sincerely apologise for the blunder."

Hindu Sena Demands Special Law

Meanwhile, protesters have urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan to introduce a law to regulate and restrict inking of such religious tattoos. Stringent laws are necessary to prevent such instances in the future, they stated.

