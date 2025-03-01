Foreign Tourism Arrivals Show 1.4% Growth In 2024 As Compared To 2023

New Delhi: Foreign Tourism Arrivals (FTAs) have recorded a growth of 1.4 per cent in 2024 by 96,57,003 as compared to 95,20,928 in the year 2023. As per the Ministry of Tourism data, among the top five countries, the United State of America topped in FTAs in India in the year 2024, while Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada stood second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Around 18.4 per cent FTAs have been recorded from the USA, 17.5 per cent from Bangladesh, 10.28 per cent from the UK, 5.20 per cent from Australia, and 4.7 per cent from Canada from January to December of 2024. Notably, 56.86 per cent male, 43.13 female, and 0.01 per cent other FTAs visited India during last year.

India received Foreign Exchange Earnings (FEE) around Rs 2,77,842 crores in the year 2024 as compared to Rs 2,31,927 crores in the same period of 2023, which registered a growth of 19.80 per cent. About 2.4 FEE during the period January- December 2024 were US$ 33.185 billion as compared to US$ 28.077 billion in of the same period of 2023 and US$ 30.721 billion from January- December 2019 registering a growth of 18.19 per cent and 8.02 per cent with respect to 2023 and 2019 respectively, as per ministry data.

The tourism ministry has recorded most footfalls in Indian states among five; Delhi topped by recording 31.84 per cent, Mumbai recorded 20.53 per cent, Bengaluru 8.08 per cent, Chennai 7.32 per cent, and Hyderabad 4.67 per cent. the ministry data shows.