Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Officially Announces Ceasefire Between India And Pakistan

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday officially announced a ceasefire between India and Pakistan putting an end to days of armed confrontation between the two countries in the Apr 22 Pahalgam terror attack fallout

Addressing a rather brief press briefing this evening, Misri said, "Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours."

The brief presser was followed by a joint press briefing by MEA Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, IAF Commodore, Ravi Nair, Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

Commodore Nair said that the the Indian Army, IAF and Indian Navy would adhere to the understanding between the DGMOs of the two countries about ceasefire. He said that Indian response after the Pahalgam terror attack have been "measured very responsible" the details of which had been shared through periodical press briefings.

The Foreign Secretary's press briefing comes moments after US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire.

In the morning presser, Foreign Secretary Misri said that Pakistan targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure and was resorting to a misinformation campaign during the border escalation with India. Misri, who was flanked by Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, said that India had ensured "minimum collateral damage in its retaliation".

India and Pakistan came close to a full blown war after days of armed conflict, which killed dozens of civilians on both the sides. The tensions escalated after the Apr 22 terror attack at Pahalgam which left 25 tourists and a local ponywala dead. India avenged the attack with airstrikes inside Pakistan and PoK under 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7. This was followed by missile and drone attacks by Pakistan into civilian population from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab.