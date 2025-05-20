Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Briefs All-Party Delegations

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday briefed three of the seven all-party delegations ahead of their visits to different countries to put across India's stand following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Members of the delegations headed by JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde and DMK's Kanimozhi attended the briefing in which they are expected to be told about their agenda and its finer details.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who was included at the last minute after his party protested the government's "unilateral" decision to pick its MP Yusuf Pathan, also joined the meeting. Banerjee is part of the delegation led by Jha, which will be travelling to Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

Earlier on Monday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told a parliamentary committee that there was no "nuclear signalling" by Pakistan during the conflict between the two countries. Misri said that India's conflict with Pakistan was always in the conventional domain, and there was no nuclear signalling by the latter.

Misri reiterated that the decision to halt military actions was taken at a bilateral level amid some members raising questions on the United States's assertions about its role in stopping the conflict. On May 10, the DGMOs of India and Pakistan reached an agreement on halting all military actions.