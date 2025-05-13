Foreign Secy Misri To Brief Parliamentary Panel Next Week On Indo-Pak Military Conflict

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will brief a parliamentary committee next week on the India-Pakistan military conflict in the aftermath of the terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Members of the Standing Committee on External Affairs have been informed that Misri would brief the panel on May 19, reported PTI.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the Indian Armed Forces launching Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent military actions by the two countries against each other.

Misri will brief the panel on the "current foreign policy developments regarding India and Pakistan".

Notably, the two nuclear-armed nations on May 10 reached an understanding on halting all military actions.

Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, saluted the Armed Forces personnel, mothers and daughters and said Operation Sindoor is not over yet and that Pakistan's stance on terrorism will determine India's actions in the future.

He said the terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir showed the ugliest face of terrorism as innocent tourists were killed in front of their wives and children. The Prime Minister said the incident brought together all political parties and India unitedly sought a strong response to terrorism. "And today every terrorist, every terror organisation knows the consequence of wiping out the Sindoor of our sisters and daughters," the PM stated firmly.

