Foreign Secretary Misri Set To Visit Russia On Friday

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is expected to visit Russia on March 7 to hold talks with his Russian counterpart on various aspects of bilateral cooperation including trade and energy ties, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The foreign secretary is also likely to meet a number of senior Russian leaders.

The visit by the foreign secretary is taking place amid renewed focus on the Ukraine conflict after US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traded verbal blows at the Oval Office in the White House on Friday last that drew global attention.

Europe has come out in strong support of Zelenskyy following unprecedented scenes that unfolded in the Oval Office.

The Ukraine conflict is likely to figure in Misri's talks with his Russian interlocutors.