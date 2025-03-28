ETV Bharat / bharat

Foreign Secretary Misri Holds Phone Conversation With US Deputy Secretary Of State

New Delhi: Days before US President Donald Trump's "tit-for-tat" tariff kicks in, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday spoke with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, focusing on the bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, defence and migration.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides agreed to remain engaged on matters of "mutual concern".

Congratulating Deputy Secretary Landau on his recent confirmation by the US Senate, the foreign secretary underlined the deepening convergence of India-US strategic interests, it said.